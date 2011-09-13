Carlos Sastre to leave Geox-TMC

Image 1 of 2 Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) comes over the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Carlos Satre (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Carlos Sastre has confirmed that he will leave the Geox-TMC team at the end of the season and will reveal his plans for 2012 at a press conference in Madrid on Thursday.

The 2008 Tour de France winner appeared tired and downbeat after climbing on the Vuelta a Espana podium in Madrid on Sunday as Geox-TMC collected the team prize and celebrated Juan Jose Cobo’s overall victory.

Sastre finished 20th overall, 20:08 behind Cobo, who emerged as the surprise winner of the Vuelta. Sastre was rarely competitive during the three weeks of the Spanish grand tour. He made a late lone attack during stage 20 to Vitoria after sneaking away to stop Chris Froome (Sky) from taking a time bonus, but was swept up three kilometres from the finish.

Sastre will hold his press conference at mid-day.

“I don’t know where I’ll race next year but it won’t be with Geox,” he told the Spanish newspaper Marca.

“I’ve got some offers. I’ll speak to my family and think things through calmly but will make a quick decision.”

“I tackled the Vuelta convinced I could do well but I lacked some key ingredients for this kind of race: personal things. But the most important thing was to stay healthy. Juanjo Cobo started with enthusiasm and hope, and he transformed that into victory.”

Sastre turned 36 in April this year and has been a professional since 1998. He won the 2008 Tour de France after attacking alone on the climb to L’Alpe d’Huez.