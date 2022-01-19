Canyon-SRAM Racing connects to 'chaos of the elements' for new 2020 look

Image 1 of 6 Canyon-SRAM Racing riders in new kits by Canyon at 2022 camp in Spain (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 2 of 6 Riders for Canyon-SRAM Racing take to roads in Spain in new kits by Canyon (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 3 of 6 Canyon provides new look for 2022 as apparel provider (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 4 of 6 Canyon-SRAM Racing riders in new kits by Canyon at 2022 camp in Spain (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 5 of 6 Canyon-SRAM Racing riders in new kits by Canyon at 2022 camp in Spain (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 6 of 6 New design called "Astral Burn" for kits in 2022 (Image credit: Thomas Maheux)

New kits and a new clothing supplier were revealed today by Canyon-SRAM Racing, continuing a long-standing tradition of bold and colourful design. Canyon, which has been the co-title sponsor for the team since it was reborn in 2016, provides the clothing for the team for the first time, extending the technical partnership beyond bicycles.

The dark blue base has been replaced with a substantial splattering of pastel shades of crimson, pink and blue on the jersey to capture “chaos of the elements”, with mint green diamonds on the shoulders and sleeves to counter-balance the cascade of colour.

Alena Amialiusik, who has been with the team for all seven seasons since it began as a Continental team and moved up to the Women’s WorldTour in 2020, described the new design as generating a likeness of a “storm”.

“I liked the jersey design when I first saw it on paper. After seeing and wearing it, I love the jersey. The ideas behind the design, the colours, the energy it gives me. I feel that I can be as strong as a storm, but if something unexpected happens, I am flexible, I can change my direction as fast as the wind and find a new plan,” Amialiusik said in a team press release. “It’s special and unique, which is a lot like our team. I can’t wait to race in it.”

Spherical coordinates have been scattered in black across the central portion of the jersey, while directional markings for wind are featured as well to continue the unique theme. Partner branding is limited to Canyon, SRAM and Swift.

“Astral Burn is the title of the print design for the 2022 CANYON//SRAM Racing team livery. The print comprises nature’s meteorological displays and their associated human interpretations,” said designer Ultan Coyle, who was the designer of the original Canyon-SRAM Racing kit from 2016 which took inspiration from multiple layers of hazard tape.

“The ambition of the print is to capture this phenomenal energy and imbue the athletes that wear it with this sense of power. In addition to this, diamonds were added to specific parts of the design to provide a counter to the visual chaos and serve as flashes to catch the eye.”

New 2022 kits for Canyon-SRAM Racing by Canyon, new clothing supplier to team (Image credit: Tino Pohlmann/ Canyon)

The team is currently training in Spain, where Neve Bradbury joined her teammates after collecting two silver medals in the under-23 competitions at the Australian national road championships in Ballarat. The new Canyon colours will be on display when the full 2022 campaign begins at Setmana Valenciana on February 17, then transitions to the spring Classics with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 26.

“We are very pleased about the further commitment from Canyon to the team, becoming our high-quality clothing supplier,” Team Manager Ronny Lauke said in the team statement. “Creating such a meaningfully designed piece of cycling kit shows how serious it’s taken by the company. It keeps us also aware of further responsibilities we carry as a cycling team in addition to race performance, like our connection to the elements and the natural world around us.”

The new clothing will be available for purchase in the coming weeks at www.canyon.com.