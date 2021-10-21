Canyon releases aluminium version of Grizl gravel bike

Earlier this year, Canyon expanded its gravel bike lineup with the addition of the Grizl. The new bike included features like increased tyre clearance and mounting points for panniers or bikepacking bags, positioning the Canyon Grizl as an adventure gravel bike rather than a racy or go-fast oriented gravel bike.

Now, Canyon is offering the Grizl in aluminium models, which means you can buy a complete bike with the same features as the carbon Grizl starting at €1,499.00. The bikes are available to order from Canyon starting today.

Like the carbon Grizl, the aluminium version will feature an increased tyre clearance of 50mm, although the bikes will ship from the factory with 40mm Schwalbe G-One tyres as standard. The Grizl will also feature Canyon's Gravel Pro geometry, which is found on both the Grizl and the Grail model ranges.

Like its composite sister, the aluminium Grizl will have all of the same mounting points for bags and storage for long-distance adventures, and the Grizl remains the only drop-bar bike in Canyon's range that is compatible with pannier bags.

The Grizl AL loaded with bags (Image credit: Canyon)

Included in the aluminium Grizl model range are build options with the RockShox Rudy suspension fork, which is part of the new SRAM XPLR ecosystem with its 30mm of travel. Those that want to go the standard route can opt for a standard Grizl fork made from carbon, which gets mounting points for lowrider racks or extra bottles.

Another new addition to the aluminium version is more sizes. Specifically, Canyon has added more options for smaller riders with an XXXS frame option.

Pricing for the Grizl AL starts at €1,499, which will buy you Shimano GRX400 shifting, alloy DT Swiss Gravel LN wheels, and a Canyon SP0057 seatpost. Topping the range is the €1,999 model which features Shimano GRX parts and a RockShox Rudy XPLR suspension fork with 30mm travel. GBP, USD and AUD pricing is to be confirmed.

