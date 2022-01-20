Canyon releases all-new entry-level Endurace CF and AL bikes

Following hot on the heels of the all-new Cannondale Synapse, Canyon has announced an update of its Endurace CF and AL line-up marking a new chapter in the model's story. If you are looking for a high-quality, direct-to-consumer endurance-focused road bike that part of the story hasn't changed. This chapter merely simplifies the line-up through increased parity and modern features - attributes that should improve its visibility among the best endurance road bikes.

The first thing you might notice is the simplified range. The reduction of options is more about bringing the line-up to parity with modern technology. The previous version covered models with options for rim brake, disc brake, unisex and women. There will now be two aluminium and four carbon frame options available. That includes only disc brake and unisex choices. There will still be two aluminium rim brake models available for purchase outside the US, but those models will not be benefitting from the redesign.

Image 1 of 6 Canyon Endurace AL 6 (Image credit: Canyon) Image 2 of 6 Canyon Endurace AL 7 (Image credit: Canyon) Image 3 of 6 Canyon Endurace CF All Road (Image credit: Canyon) Image 4 of 6 Canyon Endurace CF 8 (Image credit: Canyon) Image 5 of 6 Canyon Endurace CF7 (Image credit: Canyon) Image 6 of 6 Canyon Endurace CF 7 eTap (Image credit: Canyon)

Quick handling endurance geometry

What continues to define the Endurace is the geometry. Canyon calls this signature philosophy, which covers the entire Endurace line, its Sport Geometry. Compared to a race-focused bike like the Ultimate, you can expect more stack height paired with a shorter reach. The aim is to reduce the load placed on the back, shoulders, arms and hands by shifting the rider's weight back, which moves the load to the rider’s bone structure through to the saddle, and less stress is placed on core muscles.

The downside of that kind of relaxed, comfort geometry is that it can lead to a dull ride. Canyon is aware of this reputation and it's made sharp handling a key metric of the new options. The rider position might not require off-season core training but that doesn't mean the ride shouldn't be sharp and precise. To that end the Canyon CF and AL run a 60mm trail in size medium, which is similar to the Canyon Ultimate.

Comfort features

Comfort geometry is important but it only goes so far. Canyon includes comfort features beyond just the upright geometry. The 27.2 mm seatpost is specifically highlighted as a feature to smooth the bumps in the road. The old models used the same diameter seatpost so that's not a change. What is new here is a redesigned seatpost clamp. The seatpost itself relies on the flex of the carbon post, in all but the lowest priced model, but that works best with more exposed seatpost. For the CF models the recessed seatpost allows more exposed seatpost and greater flex.

Far and away, what makes the biggest difference in ride quality is the tyres. Bigger tyres make for a more comfortable ride and greater usability, and it's here that the new Endurace models have really gained a lot. Outgoing rim brake models had max tyre clearance of 28mm while the aluminium disc models were up to 33mm. This update sees every model able to fit up to 35mm tyres and most models shipping with a mixed 30/32mm tyre package.

All-road capabilities

For those who wish to properly take advantage of that added tyre size there's now an all-road spec model at the top of the line-up. The model matches specs and price with the range-topping Endurace CF 7 eTap model, but with the addition of Schwalbe G-One Speed 35mm tyres. Paired with the eyelets for mounting a bolt-on top tube pack that every model benefits from, you've got what should be a very competent road bike that doesn't mind unpaved roads.

(Image credit: Tino Pohlmann)

A stiffer bike

There are two pieces to this focus. At the bottom bracket both CF and AL models now use the BB86 press-fit standard. Although some models in the previous design used the larger 86mm shell, others used a threaded 68mm. Every model now gains the larger press-fit solution.

At the front of the bike the fork has also gone through a stiffening process. The legs are now a broader diameter straight shaft design that increases stiffness, as well as providing greater steering precision and enhanced front-end stability under heavy braking.

Canyon Endurace: models and prices

Endurace 6: €1,399

€1,399 Endurace 7: €1,699 (not available in the US)

€1,699 (not available in the US) Endurace CF7: €1,999

€1,999 Endurace CF8: €2,299

€2,299 Endurace CF7 eTap: €2,999 (not available in the US)

€2,999 (not available in the US) Endurace CF7 All-Road: €2,999 (not available in the US)

US Pricing has not yet been announced and availability in the US is not expected until late summer.