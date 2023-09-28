Canyon launches new Inflite CFR cyclocross race bike

Canyon has launched a new version of its Inflite cyclocross bike in the form of the top-level Inflite CFR.

The Inflite is already a recognisable bike in the cyclocross world, in no small part thanks to Mathieu van der Poel taking four cyclocross World Championships aboard one. Canyon claims what it calls the "premier bike in the cyclocross world" has now received a major upgrade.

We spotted what appeared to be a new Inflite being raced by Van der Poel back at the start of this year, a month later it secured victory at the world championships, and it finally looks like Canyon is ready to officially release the new machine.

The 'CFR' moniker is given to Canyon's top-level machines and stands for Canyon Factory Racing and is said to use premium, lighter carbon fibre. The Canyon Endurace received the CFR treatment this summer and it now appears to be the turn of the Inflite.

The Inflite CFR gets internal cable routing and the adjustable CP0018 cockpit (Image credit: Canyon)

Two new Inflite CFR models

New CFR models will come with completely internal cable routing for the first time, in conjunction with an overhauled fork shape. They also get the Canyon CP0018 cockpits that offer 40mm of width adjustment and 15mm of height adjustment, as well as CeramicSpeed bottom brackets as standard.

The German brand claims internal cabling makes for seamless carrying of a cyclocross machine, and that the adjustable handlebar width allows riders to change bar width depending on the specifics of each course.

Canyon attached a quote from cyclocross and Road Race World Champion Van der Poel in the new model's press release, with the Dutch rider stating "The Inflite’s handling is beautifully predictable... Something I really appreciate in a race bike,”

Canyon also mentions other athletes using the Inflite such as Dutch National Champion Puck Pieterse and 2020 world title holder Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

There will be two Inflite CFR models available. A CFR Di2 Team model which has a Team Alpecin-Deceuninck colourway option, and a CFR Team LTD model. The bikes will feature Shimano Dura-Ace (2x) and SRAM Red (1x) setups respectively. Both machines will arrive with DT Swiss CRC 1100 wheelsets and Canyon proprietary finishing kits. A full spec table can be found below.

The Inflite CFR Team LTD model (Image credit: Canyon)

Inflite CF SLX and CF SL models

Canyon has also updated the Inflite CF SLX and CF SL models. There will be two CF SLX models to choose from as well as a sole CF SL bike. Canyon says these models will help make the Inflite's performance available to aspiring racers at various levels.

The two Inflite CF SLX models will be the SRAM Force-equipped CF SLX 8 eTap and Ultegra-equipped CF SLX 8 Di2. Both bikes will use the DT Swiss CRC 1400 Spline wheelsets.

Canyon claims the CF SL 7 eTap model arguably represents the best value available in a cyclocross bike today at €3,999. The SL model features a Rival AXS transmission, DT Swiss CRC 1600 Spline carbon wheels and an H31 cockpit in a package the brand says is tailor-made for aspiring racers looking to take their performances to the next level.

More information on the Inflite CFR and CF SLX ranges at canyon.com.

The entry level Inflite CF SL model (Image credit: Canyon)