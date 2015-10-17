Ted King given custom Cannondale bike to celebrate retirement

Image 1 of 8 Ted King's custom retirement Cannondale (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 2 of 8 Ted King's custom retirement Cannondale (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 3 of 8 Ted King's custom retirement Cannondale (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 4 of 8 Ted King's custom retirement Cannondale (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 5 of 8 The seat tube features "11/15" and "I am not Ted King" (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 6 of 8 The forks on Ted King's custom Cannondale (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 7 of 8 The seat tube features "11/15" and "I am not Ted King" (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 8 of 8 The seat tube features "11/15" and "I am not Ted King" (Image credit: Cannondale)

Ted King was given a new, custom bike by Cannondale on Saturday to celebrate his retirement. The American, who has been at the Cannondale team (currently Cannondale-Garmin) for the past five years, was presented with the SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD model at the Krempel's King of the Road Challenge, the charity event King created to raise funds for the Krempels Center.

The bike features a paint scheme that aims to tell the story of King's career. "I Am Not Ted King" and "11/15" are written on the seat tube as a nod to King's social media persona and the years he raced at the Cannondale team.

Traditional retirement gold adorns the front end of the bike, while the blue metallic flake paint job is inspired by King's first ever race bike. That was a Cannondale CAAD3 R500, which was passed down to him by his brother Robbie.

"I remember when Ted first started riding. I gave him my Cannondale CAAD3 R500 for his first race bike. The first summer he trained on that bike he had to ride on rollers because riding on roads on Squirrel Island wasn't allowed back then," said Robbie King.



