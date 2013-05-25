Cancellara uncertain over Tour de France participation
Former world champion finished 77th in Belgium ITT
There was no need for panic for Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) after he finished 77th in the individual time trial at the Tour of Belgium on Friday, nearly two minutes down on the winning time of world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step).
Martin dominated the stage against the clock, finishing 40 seconds quicker than second-placed Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano).
The Tour of Belgium is Cancellara's first since his victory at Paris-Roubaix with his immediate program still to be decided and his focus firmly on the UCI Road World Championships in Florence in September.
"For me it was important to come to this race and be in a racing situation," the Swiss explained. "I need this race to get started again in racing. I will go back and do the Tour de Suisse next month and then things about the Tour will be decided later."
Directeur sportif Dirk Demol confirmed that there was a question mark over the 32-year-old's participation in the Tour de France which begins in Corsica on June 29.
"We decide that after Switzerland," he told Sporza. "Sponsors also have their say, but we'll see."
Earlier this week, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) confirmed that he would not be participating in this year's Tour de France despite the wishes of team boss Patrick Lefevere.
