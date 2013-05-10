Cancellara returns to racing at Tour of Belgium

Image 1 of 4 Fabian Cancellara cruised to victory in Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Done and dusted: a tired Fabian Cancellara after his Paris-Roubaix win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) wins the 2013 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fabian Cancellara will return to racing at the Tour of Belgium. The RadioShack-Leopard rider has had a racing break after his successful Spring Classics campaign.

“I am happy to be able to ride the Tour of Belgium again, after I couldn't for a few editions,” he told HLN.be.

Earlier this spring the Swiss rider won the E3, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. He has not raced since April 7.

He finds this year's Tour of Belgium course “very balanced and challenging, only a very complete ride will win this edition. For me, I have to wait and see what my condition is like after the weeks of rest, to see what is possible. But in any case we come to the start with a strong and ambitious team.”

Amongst others, he will be supported by Belgian teammates Ben Hermanns, Stijn Devolder, Jan Bakelants and Maxime Monfort. He will face another Belgian at the race, Tom Boonen, who is returning from injuries he suffered in the Tour of Flanders.