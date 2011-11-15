Canada's largest 24-hour mountain bike race to celebrate 15 years

Image 1 of 12 Racers cross a bridge (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 2 of 12 A smiling 24-hour racer (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 3 of 12 The kids' race (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 4 of 12 Singletrack in the 24 hours of Summer solstice (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 5 of 12 A rider in the 24 hours of Summer Solstice (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 6 of 12 Racing action at the 24 hours of Summer Solstice (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 7 of 12 Rocking out at the 24 hours of Summer Solstice (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 8 of 12 DJ Andy on course spinning the tunes (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 9 of 12 Night-time racing (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 10 of 12 Mud pit action (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 11 of 12 Podium fun (Image credit: Chico Racing) Image 12 of 12 Massive crowds for the start (Image credit: Chico Racing)

The 24 Hours of Summer Solstice will celebrate its 15th annual running on June 23-24 at the Albion Hills Conservation Area. Albion Hills is located just 45 minutes north of Toronto, Ontario. Chico Racing, the organizers of the event, also announced the end of its Hot August Nights 24-hour race.

The 2012 24 hours of Summer Solstice weekend will be part of a two-day mountain bike festival with live music, trials demonstrations, kids' races and camping.

Course Designer Sean Ruppel of Chico Racing, talked about the 2012 course. "We have continued to improve the singletrack at Albion Hills over the fall of 2011. Many trails have had eroded sections eradicated - and replaced with more sustainable trail designs. The flow and fun factor has never been better."

For those riders that are familiar with the area, they can expect trail extensions and improvements to Handle with Care, and Sugar Shack Shuffle.

The three and four-person "No-Night" category, introduced in 2010, has gained in popularity over the last two seasons. Teams will ride during the day on Saturday, and by dusk their lap total and time will freeze until dawn on Sunday - at which time they can head out for the remainder of the event. Chico Racing also offers categories from solo to 10-person teams.

The 24 Hours of Summer Solstice has sold out eight of the past nine years, with up to 2,100 participants. Registration will open on January 2, 2012.

For more information visit www.chicoracing.com.