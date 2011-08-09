New venue for 24-hour US mountain bike nationals

Jari Kirkland raced to her second Breck 100 win (Image credit: Mountain Moon Photography)

The USA Cycling 24-hour mountain bike national championships have changed venues and will now be held at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event's date remains October 1-2, 2011.

The 24-hour nationals were moved due to a change in security protocol at the previously planned venue, the United States Air Force Academy.

Palmer Park is a 104-year-old park named for the founder of Colorado Springs, General William Palmer. The park features over 25 miles of trails used for hiking, equestrian or biking. Riders will experience views of Pikes Peak and the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

The proposed course in Palmer Park is 13.5 miles of varying terrain weaving throughout the park.

Racers who wish to compete in the park prior to the national championships may participate in the Pro Cycling Palmer Park 50 on September 18.

The 2010 24-hour nationals were held in Moab, Utah, and were won by Josh Tostado and Jari Kirkland.

See more information on the 24-hour nationals or the Palmer Park 50.