Canada's Goodfellow receives two-year ban for anti-doping violation

Image 1 of 3 BikeReg.com's William Goodfellow hurtles along White Rock's waterfront drag on his way to a 12th place road race finish. (Image credit: Gord Goble) Image 2 of 3 William Goodfellow (BikeReg-Cannondale) determined on the Juniper Swamp climb (Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Will Goodfellow (BikeReg) at speed. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) announced on Thursday that William Goodfellow has received a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

Related Articles Fraser signs two-year deal to direct Silber Pro Cycling

The Quebec-native, who competed with the Canadian Continental team Silber Pro Cycling this year, tested positive for the presence of clenbuterol and darbepoetin in his urine after a sample was collected during an in-competition doping control on August 24, 2014.

Goodfellow has waived his right to a hearing and has accepted the two-year ban, which will end on August 24, 2016.

While suspended, he is ineligible to participate in any capacity with any sport signatory to the Canadian Anti-Doping Program (CADP), including training with teammates.

Goodfellow, 26, joined the Silber Pro Cycling team at the start of this season where he competed at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, Philly Cycling Classic, Canadian National Championships and the Tour of Alberta.

Cycling Canada noted that it was disappointed to learn about Goodfellow's anti-doping rule violation and released a statement from John Tolkamp, President of Cycling Canada.

"We have always said, and will continue to say, that cheating to achieve performances is not and will never be tolerated. We unequivocally advocate for a clean approach to victory for all cyclists in Canada. We have been collaborating diligently with the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) on all fronts, and we will relentlessly continue to do so as we promote a drug-free sport," Tolkamp said.

Silber Pro Cycling released a statement that said they were both disappointed and saddened to learn of the positive test results by one of their former riders. "A rider's use of banned substances contradicts Silber Pro Cycling's adamant anti-doping stance, betrays his fellow racers, and undermines the values of fair competition."

