Trending

Canada announces Olympic mountain bike selection pool

Final team to come from list of 13 candidates

Image 1 of 4

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 4

Max Plaxton (Specialized)

Max Plaxton (Specialized)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 4

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 4

Catharine Pendrel at the Nimby Fifty

Catharine Pendrel at the Nimby Fifty
(Image credit: Todd Hellinga)

Cycling Canada unveiled the list of athletes who have qualified for the 2012 Olympic Selection Pool for Mountain Bike, a short-list group of riders from which the 2012 Canadian Olympic Cycling Team will be drawn from.

Related Articles

Swiss finalize 2012 Olympic mountain bike team selections

Nys pads Olympic MTB hopes with Antwerp win

Stander to lead South African Olympic mountain bike team

Canada names Olympic long team for women

Olympic Selection Pool - Mountain Bike, Women
Catharine Pendrel (Team Luna Pro)
Emily Batty (Team Subaru-Trek)
Marie-Hélène Prémont (Team Rocky Mountain Bicycles)
Catharine Vipond (Team Norco Factory Team)
Jean-Ann Berkenpas (Team Xprezo-Borsao)
Amanda Sin (Team Scott-3RoxRacing)
Sandra Walter (Team Xprezo-Borsao)