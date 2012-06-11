Canada announces Olympic mountain bike selection pool
Final team to come from list of 13 candidates
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Cycling Canada unveiled the list of athletes who have qualified for the 2012 Olympic Selection Pool for Mountain Bike, a short-list group of riders from which the 2012 Canadian Olympic Cycling Team will be drawn from.
Related Articles
Olympic Selection Pool - Mountain Bike, Women
Catharine Pendrel (Team Luna Pro)
Emily Batty (Team Subaru-Trek)
Marie-Hélène Prémont (Team Rocky Mountain Bicycles)
Catharine Vipond (Team Norco Factory Team)
Jean-Ann Berkenpas (Team Xprezo-Borsao)
Amanda Sin (Team Scott-3RoxRacing)
Sandra Walter (Team Xprezo-Borsao)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy