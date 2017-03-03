Can you guess the bikes from 1990s? - Quiz

Image 1 of 3 Johan Museeuw at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 3 Greg LeMond leads Spaniards Marino Lejarreta and Miguel Indurain during stage 16 of the 1990 Tour de France (Image credit: Greg LeMond) Image 3 of 3 Fondriest accepts defeat after Laurent Jalabert outsprints him in 1995 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Transformative for pro cycling in more ways than one, the 1990s saw pros aboard bikes that pushed the boundaries of both technology and style.

Years of tradition gave way to new advancements at a rapid pace, with aluminum frames replacing steel only to be outshone by carbon fiber. Teams worked hard to pair famously gaudy kits with bikes to match. Hour records were broken and then revived when the UCI deemed certain tech developments a bit too progressive.

Test your knowledge of the bikes of the era and be sure to share your results in the comments below. And don't forget to check out our 'I love the 1990s series'.