Can you guess the bikes from 1990s? - Quiz
Put your pro bike knowledge to the test
Transformative for pro cycling in more ways than one, the 1990s saw pros aboard bikes that pushed the boundaries of both technology and style.
Years of tradition gave way to new advancements at a rapid pace, with aluminum frames replacing steel only to be outshone by carbon fiber. Teams worked hard to pair famously gaudy kits with bikes to match. Hour records were broken and then revived when the UCI deemed certain tech developments a bit too progressive.
Test your knowledge of the bikes of the era and be sure to share your results in the comments below. And don't forget to check out our 'I love the 1990s series'.
