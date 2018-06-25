Campenaerts taken down by 'drunken' fan in Belgian national road race

Image 1 of 3 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal wins the Belgian time trial title in 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Champion Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) wins the European title (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Victor Campenaerts started the Belgian national championships by winning the individual time trial championships and ended them with a concussion after colliding with a fan.

On Instagram, the Lotto Soudal rider said, "Pretty good legs but sadly ended the race with a crash. Light concussion. Due to a drunk spectator that was on the road. The huge crowd was awesome, but please stay at the side of the road."

He finished the race in last place: 77th, eight minutes after winner Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step Floors. With 6km left of the race, a fan stepped into the road and Campenaerts could not avoid him.

As he described it to nieuwsblad.be, "It's a funny story. I was overrun by a drunken Lampaert supporter, who was waving to the helicopter. I couldn't avoid him."

The team confirmed the concussion, saying he would need several days to recover. The rider, who was not scheduled to ride the Tour de France, said that it was the end of the first half of his season.