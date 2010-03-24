Campagnolo announces global demo program

Image 1 of 2 Campagnolo Test Center demo bikes will be equipped with the company's latest 11-speed groups and versatile 2-Way Fit clincher wheelsets. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 2 Consumers interested in trying Campagnolo's latest products firsthand can now do so at one of the company's certified demo centers. (Image credit: James Huang)

Campagnolo's diminishing presence in the highly cost-driven OEM market has prompted the launch of a new global demo program designed to introduce the company's components and wheels to a greater number of potential customers that might otherwise only be able to sample Shimano or SRAM. Designated test bikes will be equipped with various Campagnolo 11-speed drivetrains plus 2-Way Fit clincher wheels, which work with either tubeless or conventional tube-type road tires.

"We are very strong in the aftermarket but sometime it is not easy to test a Campagnolo-equipped bike in the US because OEM is almost all equipped Shimano or also SRAM", said Campagnolo Group Communication Manager Lerrj Piazza. "We want to let people understand the quality of our products and we think that the best way to do it is by touching them."

The Campagnolo Test 11 program has already been in effect in Benelux since February and will continue on through May. Consumers in the UK should be able to demo Campagnolo-equipped bikes right around now through June and the US/Canada market will continue the program through July.

Certified Campagnolo Test Centers are listed on the Campagnolo web site and are fairly limited in number at the moment. Piazza says that more locations are being added daily, however, and the final list should be solidified in about a week.