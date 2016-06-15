Cameron Meyer leaves Dimension Data citing personal reasons

Image 1 of 5 Cameron Meyer on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Dimension Data's Cameron Meyer out of the saddle during the Tour de Romandie prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Cameron Meyer (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 4 of 5 Cam Meyer (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Cameron Meyer in red on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cameron Meyer has been released by Dimension Data with immediate effect after requesting the termination of his contract for personal reasons. The Australian joined the team from Orica-GreenEdge at the start of this season. His last race was the Tour de Romandie, which finished on May 1.

“Unfortunately I have made the tough decision to leave Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka, due to ongoing personal issues I have had of recent. I have been unable to train or race at the required level that is needed for the WorldTour,” Meyer said in a statement released by the team on Wednesday.

Meyer signed a two-year deal with Dimension Data when he made the switch during the off-season, having reportedly attracted interest from a number of WorldTour teams. He began his time at the South African squad with a silver medal in the Australian national championships road race in January.

“I cannot thank [Dimension Data manager] Douglas Ryder enough for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program. To be able to see at first hand the impact the team makes in Africa through the Qhubeka Foundation and for me to have involvement was truly inspiring,” Meyer said. “I wish the entire team the best of luck and look forward to watching their many successes to come.”

The 28-year-old Meyer turned professional with Garmin in 2009 and spent three seasons with the team before joining Orica-GreenEdge for its maiden season in 2012. A winner of six world titles on the track in the points race, Madison and team pursuit, Meyer’s biggest success on the road was his overall victory at the Tour Down Under in 2011.

Meyer’s most recent victory was the overall title at the Herald Sun Tour last season, while his last win at WorldTour level came on stage 2 of the 2014 Tour de Suisse.