Callegarin airlifted to Denver after stage two crash

Team Type 1- Sanofi’s Daniele Callegarin was transported by air to the Swedish Medical Center in Denver following a crash over a cattle guard early into stage two at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. Team doctor Mark Greve announced his injuries to include a severe concussion, significant facial and dental injuries, two broken hands and deep lacerations.

"He is being assessed for injuries, a CAT scan and testing for neurological injuries," said team press officer, Chris Baldwin. "They [doctors] decided to airlift him to a hospital in Denver where he will undergo further treatment. He is fine, stable, just shaken up. He went down very fast in a cattle guard with four or five other riders."

Callegarin crashed over a cattle guard approximately 29 kilometres into stage two’s 209km ‘queen’ stage from Gunnison to Aspen. There were five riders involved in the accident that also included Andrew Randell (SpiderTech p/b C10), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) along with Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). Basso visited the race doctor with a sore right wrist, but finished the stage, as did Frattini.

Callegarin, Randell and Hernandez were transported to the local hospital in Gunnison for treatment. Randell suffered an L1 compression fracture that will require a brace. He also has a complex finger laceration. Hernandez has a broken left collarbone and he and Randell were released from the hospital. Callegarin, however, bore the brunt of the accident and was later airlifted to Denver. He was accompanied by directeur sportif Mike Carter.

Greve noted that Callegarin received a full body CAT scan (CT) in Gunnison, however, the results have not been made public at this time. His list of injuries include a severe concussion, significant facial injuries that will likely require plastic surgical repair, dental injuries. In addition, he has a broken left hand that will require surgery to repair and a broke right hand that will not need surgery. He also has deep lacerations to his face, lips and chin.