Cadex expands wheel range with lightweight 36 Disc

Cadex Wheel Systems has today launched the Cadex 36 Disc all-road wheelset, which it says is its most versatile to date, thanks to the wide internal rim width, low-profile rim depth, and a stiffness-to-weight ratio that is claimed to beat the competition.

Designed for acceleration, efficiency and smooth control on varying terrain and in gusty winds, the new wheels come with some bold claims. According to Cadex, the new Cadex 36 Disc wheelset offers a lateral stiffness-to-weight ratio that's over 30 per cent better than the Zipp 303 Firecrest Tubeless, Bontrager Aeolus RSL 37 and Roval Alpinist CLX wheels. In addition to this the brand claims that after extensive testing, they also accelerate over 40 per cent faster.

The wheelset's acceleration prowess comes from its stiffness-to-weight ratio which, according to Cadex, was achieved through a careful combination of proprietary technologies. Its custom-engineered Dynamic Balanced Lacing comprises a reinforced lay-up that places carbon fibre only where it's needed, creating a strong and stiff rim structure that weighs 1,302g. This is combined with high-tensile strength carbon aero spokes, alongside the brand's proprietary low-resistance R1-C30 hub with ceramic bearings, which it claims to be 1.5-times smoother than steel.

The 36mm disc-only wheel is bang on trend with the preference for wider internal rim widths to offer more stability on the road. It sports a 22.4mm internal width with a hookless rim, a design that has been shown to produce a rounder tyre profile that offers better grip and handling while cornering. Meanwhile, Cadex says the 36mm rim depth will help it stand up to crosswinds. All these factors make it possible to run slightly wider tyres, offering a larger contact patch for better traction, and should result in a stable and smooth ride feel.

"When we set out to design the new 36 Disc, our intention was to create a wheel that riders would choose for their biggest days on the bike,” commented Jeff Schneider, Head of Product and Marketing at CADEX. “The 36 utilises much of the cutting-edge technology found in our other hookless WheelSystems, but the shallower depth and wider internal width combined with the addition of ceramic bearings results in greater versatility, performance, and efficiency for riders encountering a greater diversity of pitches and conditions on an all-day adventure.”

The announcement today coincides with the official release at the CADEX website but availability remains elusive for now. COVID-related supply chain disruptions make widespread availability likely by mid-summer.

Pricing is set at $3,450 for the set ($1,500 for the front and $1,950 for the rear).