Cadel Evans and wife adopt baby boy

Australia's first Tour de France winner Cadel Evans and his wife Chiara Passerini are on the verge of adopting a boy from Ethiopia. The parents to be will soon travel home to Switzerland with the twelve-month-old boy.

"Going to Ethiopia was our reason for the early departure from Australia," Chiara Passerini told Fairfax Media.

"We always felt the strong wish to adopt, so we decided to start our family through adoption."

Evans, who will head into the 2012 season as the defending champion at the Tour de France, Tweeted earlier today. "Being quieter on Twitter...busy baby sitting!"

Evans will open his 2012 season at the Tour of Mallorca.