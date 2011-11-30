"At least" two more Tours de France for Evans

Cadel Evans on the podium in Paris drapped in the Australian flag. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans says he wants to ride the Grand Boucle at least two more times before considering retirement.

The BMC Racing Team Australian was speaking in Darwin where it was announced that he would become a spokesman for the Northern Territory.

"I have lived all around the world - I've lived many places around Australia, but of course I was born here in Katherine and it's just something that I feel for as a person, that I can contribute to," he said.

In July, Evans became the oldest winner of the Tour de France at age 34 since Frenchman Henri Pélissier in 1923 – along with the first Australian to have stood on top of the podium on the Champs Elysees.

Evans said remaining competitive enough to ride the Tour was a priority for both he and his team.

"Two more tours, two more good tours at least," Evans told the press conference.

"I keep improving and I am not showing signs of ageing in a physical way," he continued. "As long I can be in the Tour to win it and go for the win, I want to keep going."

Last week it was announced that Evans will start his 2012 season on Mallorca. The XXI Iberostar Mallorca Cycling Challenge has confirmed that the reigning Tour de France champion will participate in the race series February 5 to 9.

