Bypassing the Unbound Gravel lottery – Rad Dirt Fest added as qualifier

By
published

September event first North American qualifier, adding to Belgium's Heathland Gravel as way to snare sought after entry

Alexey Vermeulen outsprints Peter Stetina to win 2023 Rad Dirt Fest
Alexey Vermeulen outsprints Peter Stetina to win 2023 Rad Dirt Fest (Image credit: Life Time)

A second event has been added as a qualifier for Unbound Gravel, with riders having a chance to obtain one of a hundred early entries to the popular event in Kansas by racing at the Rad Dirt Festival in Colorado on September 28.

A hundred qualifier coins will be up for grabs, half going to those who deliver top results among their category and the other half randomly distributed to finishers of both the 110 and 70 mile races. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Australia Editor