Busche's US Pro national champion's jersey to be auctioned for charity

2011 US professional road champion Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan) has donated a signed, national champion's jersey to be auctioned off in support of the Ronald McDonald House.

The auction is part of the New Jersey-based Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham elite cycling team's efforts, in conjunction with the BLP 2209 Grand Prix presented by Champion System, to raise money in memory of team member Ryan Pettit's six-year-old daughter Brianna, who died in October 2009 following surgery to correct a heart defect.

The team is raising money for the Ronald McDonald House in Delaware where the Ryan Pettit and his wife Becky stayed during Brianna's time in the hospital. The house offers parents the opportunity to stay near the hospital where their children are being treated.

"I am very happy to provide a signed jersey to auction for a great cause," said Busche. "The cycling community is nationwide, even worldwide, so being able to help this cause is certainly helping more than we know.

"I hope the jersey will make good proceeds, but more importantly I hope the winner will realize how great their "win" really is. It will mean a lot to the parents of Brianna, as well as those who will receive help through the Ronald McDonald House. It is my honor to help out."

Bids for Busche's jersey can be placed here: http://www.ebay.com/itm/251044545256?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649#ht_627wt_1345

The eBay auction for the US champion's jersey concludes on April 30, 2012 at 1:00pm PDT.