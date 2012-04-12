Busche, Bausch featured on cereal box

Image 1 of 3 The back of the box gives training tips and has a photo of Dotsie Bausch (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 3 The front of the box features Matthew Busche (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 3 of 3 The 2011 elite men's UCI world road race final sprint is featured on the back of the USA Cycling Grape-Nuts box (Image credit: USA Cycling)

For the first time since Lance Armstrong appeared a Wheaties box in 1999, the Post brand breakfast cereal has a cycling-themed box, thanks to USA Cycling. Appearing on the front cover of upcoming Grape-Nuts boxes is a small image of US Pro champion Matthew Busche, and on the back is Dotsie Bausch of the women's team pursuit squad and the elite men's sprint finish of the 2011 UCI world championships.

More than 7.5 million boxes will be produced and will appear on store shelves at the end of April ahead of the USA's National Bike Month in May.

USA Cycling partnered with Post to create the design, which offers tips for the general public on getting started in cycling, training and how to find a club.

Grape-Nuts is a sponsor of USA Cycling for 2012, and had a presence at the national championship events in the past year. The box was another aspect of the marketing, according to USA Cycling President and CEO Steve Johnson. "This will add to the ever increasing high profile of cycling in the US and sends a message of health and wellness that is associated with both Grape-Nuts and cycling."

Busche said he was happy to be a part of the campaign. "I hope that together we can promote USA Cycling and increase interest in the sport of cycling throughout the U.S. and the world," he said.