Burry Stander Memorial Trophy to be awarded at Cape Epic

The Burry Stander Memorial Trophy will go to the top South African finishers at the Cape Epic (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

The Burry Stander Memorial Trophy was shown for the first time to riders at the prologue of this year's Cape Epic on Sunday. Burry Stander, who died tragically in a collision with a taxi whilst training on January 3, would have ridden the 2013 event as the reigning champion.

Created by Angus Taylor, the trophy will honour the first and to date only South African winner. It will be awarded to the overall winner of the African Jersey. The African Jersey was introduced in 2007 and awarded to the leading African riders in the race.

Burry's wife, Cherise Stander said, "This race was incredibly important to our family. Last year when I was racing abroad, Burry phoned me immediately after crossing the finish line each day. Mandie, Burry's mom, was the first person to congratulate him in 2011 when he won for the first time as the first South African winner. Charles, his dad, has ridden the race twice."

"The Cape Epic gave Burry a chance to perform on the international stage in his home country. Four of us are riding this year in honour of Burry and we're doing great. I'm so honoured that Angus was inspired by Burry's legacy to create such a meaningful trophy."

Taylor said, "It's an honour to be part of this tribute to Burry. The trophy was inspired by a chiwara, which is a styled wood carved antelope used in African ceremonies, similar to a white dove in Western tradition. Shown running on a simplistic base, predominately South African materials were used including haematite found in Thabazimbi and Matumi wood, which is only found in rivers. Thabazimbi means mountain of steal. To me it represents the mountains that the Absa Cape Epic riders must cross during their journey."

Cherise Stander will personally hand the Burry Stander Memorial Trophy to the winners after the final stage on Sunday.

