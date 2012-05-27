Brosnan sidelined by injury

Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy Specialized) (Image credit: Team Monster Energy Specialized)

Team Monster Energy Specialized's Troy Brosnan injured himself during training at the IXS Downhill Cup in Leogang, Austria this weekend and will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

"I'm super bummed about the crash, but I'm looking forward to making a speedy recovery and getting back on my bike as soon as possible," said Brosnan.

His team did not provide details on the Australian's injuries, but said the junior world champion will be out long enough that he has to miss the downhill World Cup next weekend in Val di Sole, Italy.