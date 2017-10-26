Bronzini, Stephens join Cylance women's team for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Giorgia Bronzini won the silver medal for Wiggle-High5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Sheyla Gutierrez wins Giro Rosa stage 7 in Baronissi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sheyla Gutierrez after stage 7 at the giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Kirsten Wild and Rachele Barbieri gave Cylance a 1-2 finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cylance Pro Cycling has confirmed that Giorgia Bronzini and Lauren Stephens will ride for the US team in 2018. Sheyla Gutierrez, Kaitie Keough, Krista Doebel-Hickok, Marta Tagliaferro, Rossella Ratto, Israel national champion Omer Shapira, Jelena Eric and US rider Holly Breck complete the team's roster.

Bronzini joins Cylance after five seasons with the Wiggle-High5 team, with Kirsten Wild moving in the opposite direction. Dani King has also left the Cylance team to join Marianne Vos at WaowDeals Pro Cycling.

The 34-year-old Italian intends to race for at least one more season and share her experience with the younger Cylance riders. Bronzini won stage 4 at the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race and was second to Vos at the European Road Race Championships.

"I'm really happy for my choice to join Cylance Pro Cycling," Bronzini said in a statement from the team.

"I always have seen this team as a good group of people that come to the race always with a smile. I would like to give to the younger girls some of my experience and take a chance to win some races together!"

Stephens won time trials at the Chrono Gatineau, Thüringen Ladies Tour and Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche while riding for Team Tibco in 2017, while Gutierrez won a stage at the Giro d'Italia and the Spanish national road race title.

"I am so keen for the season ahead. It will be my third year with the team and it's becoming my second family. I hope to be in a good level to give back the confidence they put in me," Gutierrez said.

Keough will continue to race both cyclo-cross and road racing, while the Cyclance will focus on the UCI Women's World Tour calendar.



