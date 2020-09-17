Brompton's X CHPT3 is a suitably stylish fold-bike
Brompton and David Millar's CHPT3 have collaborated on a folding city bike you'll want to ride.
Brompton has added a new CHPT3 derivative to its folding bike portfolio.
The result of an interesting Mediterranean cycling city collaboration, the Brompton X CHPT3 draws its inspiration from Girona, a place many professional cyclists call home.
Former Tour de France stage winner, David Millar, desired to have a city bike worth riding. The collaboration of his own brand, CHPT3, and Brompton, has delivered the outcome of that vision.
Using the proven Brompton design, this stylish fold-bike has an exceptionally low standover height and unrivalled agility. With a blend of steel and titanium used for the frame and fork construction, the Brompton’s X CHPT3 has a compliant ride and outstanding material durability.
Delivering David Millar’s idea of a slicker high-performance folding city bike, the Brompton X CHPT3 features some choice components and an inspired colourway.
The bike’s centre mainframe is grey, with a red front section and black fork. Behind the red suspension block is a black rear triangle. Curation of the Brompton X CHPT3’s colour matching is excellent, with red Ergon GE1 Evo Slim grips and a scarlet saddle nose.
Mechanically this folding city bike running an entirely adequate 6-speed drivetrain, to get you anywhere in a crowded town centre on time.
City bikes can unexpectedly encounter slick and slippery marble walkway surfaces and Schwalbe’s One tyres might be small in diameter, but they do measure 35mm across the tread, to ensure all the grip – when you need it. The Schwalbe tyres are also an important element so this Brompton X CHPT3’s fashion nous, with their tanwall construction adding some dynamic colour contrast.
Desiring an elegant and purist appearance, the Brompton X CHPT3 has been sensibly configured with any cargo rack mounts.
David Millar and Brompton’s product planners have not sacrificed this new limited edition bike’s ability to facilitate your lifestyle as a digital inner-city nomad.
Each Brompton X CHPT3 comes with its own sling bag, capable of stowing a 13” laptop. It also features air-mesh panels for superior breathability when riding along and a PU waterproof coating to prevent moisture ingress if you are caught out by the elements, on your daily commute.
The first release of this special edition Brompton X CHPT3 will be available to purchase soon from Brompton's website and will retail for £2,295.
BROMPTON x CHPT3 Specs
- S6E - X Black Edition
- CHPT3 Satin Grey main frame
- CHPT3 Fire Red front frame
- Textured black superlight extremities
- CHPT3 Barrivell print decals
- 6 speed
- Standard gearing
- CHPT3 saddle - Titanium Rails, CHPT3 Print, red nose
- Special Ergon GE1 Evo Slim grips in custom Fire Red
- CHPT3 firm red suspension block
- Schwalbe One 35-349 tyres
- Options - Standard, Extended or Telescopic seat-post in black
BROMPTON x CHPT3 Sling Bag
- 840D Ballistic Nylon with Polycarbonate PU waterproof coating
- Printed Chpt3 Barrivell Print Polyester lining
- 9L capacity
- Padded laptop sleeve (up to 13”)
- Breathable air-mesh rear panel
- Front-strap secure zipped pocket for ease and speed of access to your essentials
- 2 further secure zipped pockets
- YKK Aquaguard zips
- Seatbelt-style webbing with adjustable stability strap
- Reflective printed logos
