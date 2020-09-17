Brompton's X CHPT3 is a suitably stylish fold-bike

The Brompton x CHPT3 is a very stylish fold-bike

Brompton has added a new CHPT3 derivative to its folding bike portfolio.

The result of an interesting Mediterranean cycling city collaboration, the Brompton X CHPT3 draws its inspiration from Girona, a place many professional cyclists call home.

Former Tour de France stage winner, David Millar, desired to have a city bike worth riding. The collaboration of his own brand, CHPT3, and Brompton, has delivered the outcome of that vision.

Using the proven Brompton design, this stylish fold-bike has an exceptionally low standover height and unrivalled agility. With a blend of steel and titanium used for the frame and fork construction, the Brompton’s X CHPT3 has a compliant ride and outstanding material durability.

Delivering David Millar’s idea of a slicker high-performance folding city bike, the Brompton X CHPT3 features some choice components and an inspired colourway.

Image 1 of 12 Ergon grips are ergonomically excellent and suited for gloveless riding (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 12 Cable routing can be challenging with a fold-bike, but the CHPT3 edition's is tidy (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 12 Nothing says urban style quite like a tanwall tyre (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 12 Like all Bromptons, this new CHPT3 version folds easily to fit under a bed or desk (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 12 Small but impeccable engineered and detailed, Brompton's X CHPT3 has great city bike presence (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 12 Pivot mechanism is securely engineered and easy to operate (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 12 Satin grey and bright red colours are inspired by Girona's cultural heritage (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 12 The suspension block gives you maintenance-free terrain absorption, perfect for those bumpy streets (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 9 of 12 Like any good city bike, the Brompton CHPT3 has adequate reflectors (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 10 of 12 The Brompton X CHPT3 keeps its real, with a steel mainframe (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 11 of 12 Delightful fold-bike icons on the crankarm, illustrating CHPT3's thoughtful design inputs (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 12 of 12 Schwalbe tyres have a low rolling resistance, without sacrificing grip (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The bike’s centre mainframe is grey, with a red front section and black fork. Behind the red suspension block is a black rear triangle. Curation of the Brompton X CHPT3’s colour matching is excellent, with red Ergon GE1 Evo Slim grips and a scarlet saddle nose.

Mechanically this folding city bike running an entirely adequate 6-speed drivetrain, to get you anywhere in a crowded town centre on time.

City bikes can unexpectedly encounter slick and slippery marble walkway surfaces and Schwalbe’s One tyres might be small in diameter, but they do measure 35mm across the tread, to ensure all the grip – when you need it. The Schwalbe tyres are also an important element so this Brompton X CHPT3’s fashion nous, with their tanwall construction adding some dynamic colour contrast.

Desiring an elegant and purist appearance, the Brompton X CHPT3 has been sensibly configured with any cargo rack mounts.

David Millar and Brompton’s product planners have not sacrificed this new limited edition bike’s ability to facilitate your lifestyle as a digital inner-city nomad.

Each Brompton X CHPT3 comes with its own sling bag, capable of stowing a 13” laptop. It also features air-mesh panels for superior breathability when riding along and a PU waterproof coating to prevent moisture ingress if you are caught out by the elements, on your daily commute.

The first release of this special edition Brompton X CHPT3 will be available to purchase soon from Brompton's website and will retail for £2,295.

BROMPTON x CHPT3 Specs

S6E - X Black Edition

CHPT3 Satin Grey main frame

CHPT3 Fire Red front frame

Textured black superlight extremities

CHPT3 Barrivell print decals

6 speed

Standard gearing

CHPT3 saddle - Titanium Rails, CHPT3 Print, red nose

Special Ergon GE1 Evo Slim grips in custom Fire Red

CHPT3 firm red suspension block

Schwalbe One 35-349 tyres

Options - Standard, Extended or Telescopic seat-post in black

BROMPTON x CHPT3 Sling Bag