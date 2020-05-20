Brompton expands luggage range with new commuter options

As greater numbers of commuters are seeing the benefits and convenience of commuting to work by pedal power, the demand for on-the-bike luggage capacity has increased. Brompton has responded, redesigning its luggage range for 2020 and expanding the options available to suit even more riders' needs.

Brompton’s folding bike design is an icon of urban transportation and as a result, the Brompton range is often considered among the best folding bikes and best commuter bikes. Easy to ride and quick to fold, they allow commuters and city riders to quickly move around the city whether that be completely by pedal-power or folding up and jumping on public transport.

Read more Best commuter bike deals: The best back-to-work offers for avoiding public transport



Best bike locks: Keep your bike safe with our pick of the best locks



Best cycling backpacks: Our pick of the best rucksacks for your commute



Flat or clipless pedals: What is the best pedal for commuting?

Its new bag range reflects the wide variety of demands that riders require and is split into two categories, Metro and Borough. Brompton also offers a Transit bag for transporting your Brompton. The range consists of nine bag options in a multitude of styles and sizes ranging from a small one-litre handlebar bag for little essentials to a spacious 28-litre roll-top for hauling around the weekly shop.

The large Metro Messenger bag has 23-litres of storage which should swallow up all your work essentials for the day (Image credit: Brompton)

The Metro range features a mixture of messenger-style bags, backpacks and a casual briefcase which are aimed at commuters. Built from robust DWR-treated material, they feature padded laptop sleeves as well as handy pockets for cables, notebooks and valuables. For those that don’t let the weather deter them, a 20-litre fully waterproof messenger bag made from 840D TPU-coated nylon with RF Welded Construction keeps belongings dry.

The large Borough rolltop is the biggest bag in the range (Image credit: Brompton)

The Borough range uses rolltop closures for added versatility on commutes and to house awkwardly shaped groceries. Padded laptop sleeves and ample storage means they work well on the commute but with the adaptable storage capacity, there is room to pick up shopping on the way home or to be packed up with everything needed for a weekend away. Detachable shoulder straps allow the bags to be carried when not on the bike.

The special edition Brompton Game Bag brings some heritage to the bustling streets (Image credit: Brompton)

For those that want to stand out from the crowd, Brompton will be collaborating with Cumbria’s Chapman Bags. Creating a special edition Brompton Game Bag, inspired by traditional British hunting and fishing bags and available in smoke grey or tan waxed cotton by Scottish fabric manufacturer Halley Stevenson, premium leather trims and solid brass hardware gives the bag a premium finish.

Best folding bikes : Our pick of the best folding bikes for urban riding

Best touring bikes for commuting, bikepacking or travelling by bike

While backpacks work well for transporting belongings, being able to mount bags to the bike will help stop you getting a sweaty back and make your overall riding experience much more pleasant. The new bags use Brompton’s existing front mounting block to securely mount packed bags without affecting steering characteristics. The mount is Brompton specific and must be purchased separately. The bags are compatible with all Brompton handlebar options although the new bags aren’t compatible with the electric Brompton models as they use a specific bag that houses the battery.