Brompton goes gravel-specific with larger wheels, disc brakes, and custom tyres

Iconic folding bike brand Brompton has released a new range aimed at the more adventurous end of the folding bike market. The G Line takes Brompton bikes' existing DNA and increases its versatility with hydraulic disc brakes and custom Schwalbe tyres.

Although the silhouette may look reminiscent of the existing ranges the G Line has been designed from the ground up with a completely new frame at its heart. From the bike's initial concept, it was intended to be a capable bike both on the streets of a city as well as on dusty gravel paths. Brompton claims that in bringing the G Line to market it underwent over 250,000km of testing to meet and exceed industry standards and brand expectations.

“We created the G Line to be the best one-bike solution for the city and beyond,” said Will Carleysmith, Chief Design & Engineering Officer at Brompton.

“It’s the most capable Brompton yet, with the ability to deliver on all sorts of surfaces, with the feel of a full-size bike. Yet it transforms into a compact package that stores and travels easily. In a world full of possibilities, G Line is your one-bike route to anywhere.”

An adventure-ready Brompton

Although fitted with 20-inch wheels the G Line retains Brompton's compact form when folded (Image credit: Brompton)

Most notably the G Line is the first Brompton range to feature hydraulic disc brakes. The increased power and consistency in all-weather conditions are a welcome arrival for a bike whose intentions lay beyond smooth and dry tarmac. The disc rotors are mounted to 20-inch wheels, which are a step up from the 16-inch rims found on the existing ranges. This move to 20-inch wheels naturally increases the capability of the bike with the larger wheels better suited to rougher surfaces whilst retaining the bike's trademark compact size when folded.

Brompton partnered with Schwalbe to create a specific 20-inch G-One tyre (Image credit: Brompton)

Brompton has teamed with both Schwalbe to create specific tyres for the G Line that can be set up and run tubeless out of the box. These puncture-resistant tyres are best suited to off-road riding whilst an option from Continental tyres will also be available aimed more at city riding.

The G Line is the first of Brompton’s range to sport Shimano’s 8-speed Alfine internal hub gear system. This provides an adequate spread of gearing for testing off-road climbs and faster-paced city commuting. As a sealed unit, the system requires less maintenance than a conventional external derailleur system protected from dirt and water ingress.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finishing off the G Line is a wider than typical handle bar aimed at increasing control on rough and loser surfaces, wide platform pedals that fold flat when not in use and a super light, carbon-based saddle claimed to reduce vibrations transferred to the rider.

Electric G Line

Joining the G Line is an all-new electric sibling. Tom Kerr, G Line Design Lead said, “We designed the Electric G Line bike and e-system as one. Every element is meticulously engineered from scratch to work together in the city and beyond.”

When designing the Electric G Line, the reliability and durability of the 250-watt hub motor underwent extensive testing. Over 20 of the bike's motors were put through a combined load exceeding 1 million kilometres running non-stop emphasising the confidence in the longevity of the bike's motor system. The motor has also been designed with the ability for riders to self-diagnose issues and update software giving riders access to the latest features.

Powering the motor is a 345Wh battery that sits inside the frame. Brompton claims this allows for between 20-40 miles (30-60 kilometres) of riding between charges. When not in use or when charging the battery can easily be removed from inside the frame with one connector.

(Image credit: Brompton)

Connecting to the bike is done via Brompton’s own mobile app allowing riders to easily keep their bikes updated and running the latest version software. Through the app, owners are notified of new features and can use the dashboard on their phone to control power modes, maximise battery life and track distance.

Making the most of the Electric G Line’s integrated battery is a set of lights mounted to the front and back of the frame.

Unlike the standard G Line that uses Shimano’s Alfine 8-speed hub gear the presence of the hub motor on the electric range means that shifting is taken care of by a conventional external rear derailleur. A 4-speed cassette has been selected that works with the electric motor to offer a full range of gears to tackle steep climbs and fast sections of road.

Luggage and accessories

Brompton has released a range of luggage and accessories to accompany the G Line (Image credit: Brompton)

Alongside the new range, Brompton has also released a range of luggage and accessories for the G Line. This includes a waterproof roll-top bag in both small and large sizes, a roll top rack bag, a water bottle and mount, Brompton Toolkit 2.0 and plenty more. For those looking to run the G Line with a tubeless setup, Brompton also offers a specific tubeless kit as well as stocking the custom Schwalbe G-One tyres. These are available directly from Brompton via its website.

Pricing, sizing and availability

The standard G Line is available in four different builds starting with the bike-only option retailing for £2,399. Beyond this, there is an option for the bike with a carrying rack and mudguards (£2,499), with integrated lights (£2,489) or with the lights and the rack (£2,589). Joining the standard G Line range is the Electric model retailing for £3,499.

Although only one frame size is available the G Line range is offered in three sizes with different stem configurations adjusting the bike's fit.

The G Line is set to be available from October 2024 directly from Brompton or via Brompton accredited retailers in the UK and Europe.