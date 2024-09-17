Brompton goes gravel-specific with larger wheels, disc brakes, and custom tyres

By
published

An electric version of the G Line has also been developed with integrated lights

Brompton G Line
20-inch wheels with custom gravel tyres make the G Line the most capable bike in Brompton's range (Image credit: Brompton)

Iconic folding bike brand Brompton has released a new range aimed at the more adventurous end of the folding bike market. The G Line takes Brompton bikes' existing DNA and increases its versatility with hydraulic disc brakes and custom Schwalbe tyres. 

Although the silhouette may look reminiscent of the existing ranges the G Line has been designed from the ground up with a completely new frame at its heart. From the bike's initial concept, it was intended to be a capable bike both on the streets of a city as well as on dusty gravel paths. Brompton claims that in bringing the G Line to market it underwent over 250,000km of testing to meet and exceed industry standards and brand expectations. 

Alex Hunt