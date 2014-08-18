Broken ribs and collarbone for Alafaci

Image 1 of 2 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A momentary lapse in concentration on the final stage of the Eneco Tour proved costly and painful for Eugenio Alafaci as the Italian broke two ribs and his collarbone.

The 24-year-old was moving back through the peloton and was looking the wrong way when Karsten Kroon (Tinkoff-Saxo) was moving up on his left-hand side. Both riders were looking elsewhere when the contact occurred, bringing down Alafaci and causing his injury. Kroon remained upright after the crash

"Alafaci crashed, he went down very hard," Trek sports director Dirk Demol said after the stage. "He was gapped off, and then was looking behind and made contact with another rider.

"This is always a danger when you look behind. I hope he is not too bad, and there is nothing broken. They brought him to the hospital for more observation and I am still waiting news on him."

Alafaci confirmed the injuries in a tweet after the stage.

"Thanks at all for the message. .was a bad crash, 2 ribs broken and also the colerbone broken,but we can't opetation (sic)," he wrote.