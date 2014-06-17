Broken collarbone for Ratto in Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 2 Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Team Cannondale confirmed today that its rider Daniele Ratto suffered a compound fracture of the right collarbone in a crash during the neutral roll-out of stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse.

Ratto, an important lead-out rider for Peter Sagan, was involved in a multi-rider fall on a treacherous neutral section, tipping downhill at an 18 per cent grade.

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) also crashed in the stage and abandoned the race with an injured elbow and knee.

Because of the crash, the race organisers extended the neutral section by 5 kilometers.