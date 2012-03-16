Broken collarbone for Matt Lloyd

Image 1 of 5 Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) on home roads at the Santos Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 It's good to see Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - ISD) back in the pro peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 The men's elite podium (l-r): Matt Lloyd (2nd), Simon Gerrans (1st) and Richie Porte (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Lampre – ISD's Matt Lloyd has confirmed to Cyclingnews that he is suffering a broken collarbone following a crash at Paris – Nice.

Lloyd fell coming out of a blind corner on Stage 7, with his right shoulder taking the brunt of the impact. The Australian could be seen standing on the side of the road when Levi Leipheimer and several of his Omega Pharma – QuickStep teammates rounded the same corner and crashed into the gendarme who had been sitting on his motorbike behind Lloyd.

"My collarbone is broken," Lloyd said via text message. "Had it been nasty I wouldn't have finished the stage."

He eventually got back on his bike and rode into Nice nearly 17 minutes down on the winning time of Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil – DCM). Lloyd did not contend the final stage time trial.

Lloyd told Cyclingnews that he was keen for it to be noted "with some clarity" that the injury would "not hinder any progress towards April, May and beyond."

Prior to Paris-Nice, Lloyd said that was focussed on a return to the Giro d'Italia where he won a stage and the mountains classification in 2010.

"Generally when you do have an objective like that if you take it too seriously it tends to be overwhelming for anyone, so I'm pretty relaxed about it," he explained. "There's no festering, deep-seeded thing in the back of my mind wanting to smash everything to pieces mainly because I know that it's relatively useless when it comes to riding your bike. I prefer to exploit the fact the race has a lot of climbs."

