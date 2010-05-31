Broken arm and wrist for Peter Velits

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Richard Tyler)

Peter Velits of HTC-Columbia fractured his left forearm and wrist in the second stage of the Bayern Rundfahrt last week. The 25-year-old Slovakian was involved in a mass crash near the finish, and not only finished the stage but started the third stage before dropping out due to the pain.

“Peter was very motivated and wanted to keep on riding, but it didn't make any sense,” directeur sportif Jan Schaffrath told the German website Radsport-news.com.

“An operation is not necessary,” team doctor Helge Riepenhof told Radsport-News.com. “Right now Peter is wearing a custom plastic cast and in five days will get a wrist cuff which will allow him to race. A start in the Tour de France would be possible.”

Velits will only have to sit out training for a few days. “We are planning with him for our training camp and also for the Dauphiné Libéré,” team directors Rolf Aldag said.