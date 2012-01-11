British team selected for 'cross Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Helen Wyman on her way to a win. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 2 Elite men's podium for British 'Cross Champs: Winner Ian Field with Liam Killeen (right) and Jody Crawforth (left) (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

British Cycling announced a team of 14 riders who will represent Great Britain at the forthcoming UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in Koksijde, Belgium, taking place on January 28-29, 2012.

Helen Wyman, who won her seventh consecutive national championship title this past weekend, has made the selection along with Ian Field, Steve James and Hugo Robinson, all of whom are 2012 national champions in their respective age categories.

"I'm looking forward to seeing national champions Helen Wyman and Ian Field lead this team forward to the world championships," said Team Manager Phil Dixon.

"I think this year is the strongest the women's team in particular has been, and I believe they are in a good position to challenge for the podium. For the younger riders, this is the second year of British Cycling's Cyclo-Cross Development Plan and we've got four U23 and three junior men who will make the start line. I think these guys will put on a good show and I'm looking forward to seeing them push closer to a podium finish at these world championships."

British team for 2012 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships

Elite men

Ian Field

Jody Crawforth

Paul Oldham

Elite women

Helen Wyman

Nikki Harris

Annie Last

Gabby Day

Under 23 men

Steve James

Kenta Gallagher

Luke Gray

Jack Clarkson

Junior men

Hugo Robinson

Alex Welburn

Joe Moses