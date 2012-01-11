British team selected for 'cross Worlds
Fourteen riders headed to Koksijde, Belgium
British Cycling announced a team of 14 riders who will represent Great Britain at the forthcoming UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in Koksijde, Belgium, taking place on January 28-29, 2012.
Related Articles
Helen Wyman, who won her seventh consecutive national championship title this past weekend, has made the selection along with Ian Field, Steve James and Hugo Robinson, all of whom are 2012 national champions in their respective age categories.
"I'm looking forward to seeing national champions Helen Wyman and Ian Field lead this team forward to the world championships," said Team Manager Phil Dixon.
"I think this year is the strongest the women's team in particular has been, and I believe they are in a good position to challenge for the podium. For the younger riders, this is the second year of British Cycling's Cyclo-Cross Development Plan and we've got four U23 and three junior men who will make the start line. I think these guys will put on a good show and I'm looking forward to seeing them push closer to a podium finish at these world championships."
British team for 2012 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships
Elite men
Ian Field
Jody Crawforth
Paul Oldham
Elite women
Helen Wyman
Nikki Harris
Annie Last
Gabby Day
Under 23 men
Steve James
Kenta Gallagher
Luke Gray
Jack Clarkson
Junior men
Hugo Robinson
Alex Welburn
Joe Moses
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy