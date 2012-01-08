Trending

Field wins British 'cross title

Killeen just three seconds back; Crawforth in third

Image 1 of 8

Elite men's podium for British 'Cross Champs: Winner Ian Field with Liam Killeen (right) and Jody Crawforth (left)

Elite men's podium for British 'Cross Champs: Winner Ian Field with Liam Killeen (right) and Jody Crawforth (left)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 8

Ian Field wins his first British elite men's 'cross championship

Ian Field wins his first British elite men's 'cross championship
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 8

Ian Field wins the elite men's 'cross race

Ian Field wins the elite men's 'cross race
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 8

Liam Killeen spent most of the race at the front until crashing within sight of the line

Liam Killeen spent most of the race at the front until crashing within sight of the line
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 8

Roger Hammond's last cyclo-cross race

Roger Hammond's last cyclo-cross race
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 8

Sponsor Peter Hargroves congratulates his rider Ian Field

Sponsor Peter Hargroves congratulates his rider Ian Field
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 8

A bunch of riders among the grain silos in Ipswich

A bunch of riders among the grain silos in Ipswich
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 8

The start of the elite men's British 'cross championship

The start of the elite men's British 'cross championship
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Field1:02:08
2Liam Killeen0:00:03
3Jody Crawforth0:00:17
4Paul Oldham0:00:20
5David Fletcher0:00:45
6Tom Last0:01:57
7Nicholas Craig0:02:20
8Simon Richardson0:02:40
9William Bjergfelt0:02:44
10Lee Williams0:03:17
11Crispin Doyle0:03:26
12Roger Hammond0:04:15
13Stuart Bowers0:04:26
14Matthew Barrett0:04:30
15Stephen Adams0:04:33
16Chris Metcalfe0:04:44
17Darren Atkins
18Tony Fawcett
19David Collins0:04:49
20Daniel Booth0:05:04
21Jamie Newall0:05:12
22Michael Cotty0:05:13
23Darren Barclay0:05:29
24Dieter Droger0:05:39
25Lewis Craven0:05:45
26Daniel Lewis0:06:19
27Simon Maudsley0:06:20
28David Lines0:06:45
29Andrew Naylor0:06:52
30Noel Clough0:07:02
31Scott Chalmers0:07:12
32Keith Murray0:07:25
33Gareth Whittall0:07:36
34Andrew Waterman0:07:49
35James Thompson0:07:53
36Ross Tricker0:07:58
37Matthew Denby0:08:03
38Paul Robertson0:08:17
39Tim Guy0:08:29
40Steven Clarck0:08:58
41Jonathan Limebear
42Malcolm Lewis
43Paul Sheers
44Gareth Barnes
45Mark Smith
46Jonathan Watson
47James Dalton
48James Gelsthorpe
49Ben Spurrier
50Jules Birks
51Philip Glowinski
52David Rees
53Colin Miller
54Benjamin Lewis
55Douglas Fox
56Stuart Nisbet
57George Thomas
58Nigel Langridge
59Gregory Needham

