Field wins British 'cross title
Killeen just three seconds back; Crawforth in third
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Field
|1:02:08
|2
|Liam Killeen
|0:00:03
|3
|Jody Crawforth
|0:00:17
|4
|Paul Oldham
|0:00:20
|5
|David Fletcher
|0:00:45
|6
|Tom Last
|0:01:57
|7
|Nicholas Craig
|0:02:20
|8
|Simon Richardson
|0:02:40
|9
|William Bjergfelt
|0:02:44
|10
|Lee Williams
|0:03:17
|11
|Crispin Doyle
|0:03:26
|12
|Roger Hammond
|0:04:15
|13
|Stuart Bowers
|0:04:26
|14
|Matthew Barrett
|0:04:30
|15
|Stephen Adams
|0:04:33
|16
|Chris Metcalfe
|0:04:44
|17
|Darren Atkins
|18
|Tony Fawcett
|19
|David Collins
|0:04:49
|20
|Daniel Booth
|0:05:04
|21
|Jamie Newall
|0:05:12
|22
|Michael Cotty
|0:05:13
|23
|Darren Barclay
|0:05:29
|24
|Dieter Droger
|0:05:39
|25
|Lewis Craven
|0:05:45
|26
|Daniel Lewis
|0:06:19
|27
|Simon Maudsley
|0:06:20
|28
|David Lines
|0:06:45
|29
|Andrew Naylor
|0:06:52
|30
|Noel Clough
|0:07:02
|31
|Scott Chalmers
|0:07:12
|32
|Keith Murray
|0:07:25
|33
|Gareth Whittall
|0:07:36
|34
|Andrew Waterman
|0:07:49
|35
|James Thompson
|0:07:53
|36
|Ross Tricker
|0:07:58
|37
|Matthew Denby
|0:08:03
|38
|Paul Robertson
|0:08:17
|39
|Tim Guy
|0:08:29
|40
|Steven Clarck
|0:08:58
|41
|Jonathan Limebear
|42
|Malcolm Lewis
|43
|Paul Sheers
|44
|Gareth Barnes
|45
|Mark Smith
|46
|Jonathan Watson
|47
|James Dalton
|48
|James Gelsthorpe
|49
|Ben Spurrier
|50
|Jules Birks
|51
|Philip Glowinski
|52
|David Rees
|53
|Colin Miller
|54
|Benjamin Lewis
|55
|Douglas Fox
|56
|Stuart Nisbet
|57
|George Thomas
|58
|Nigel Langridge
|59
|Gregory Needham
