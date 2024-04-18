British science and French panache: Simon Carr finds the perfect balance at Tour of the Alps

By James Moultrie
published

EF Education-EasyPost rider bounces back with 45km solo win after doubting his fitness on opening two stages

Simon Carr leads EF Education-EasyPost teammate Hugh Carthy on a stage 4 attack at the 2024 Tour of the Alps
Simon Carr leads EF Education-EasyPost teammate Hugh Carthy on a stage 4 attack at the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a well-known fact that although riding under the British flag and born in Hereford, Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) feels every bit as French as he does from the nation of his birth. And it could be hard to quantify just how that affects the 25-year-old in his racing career, but Carr summed it up perfectly after winning stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps

“I think it is quite a good mix of cultures to have the British real scientific view of cycling and then in France, it is more the old school panache and attacking,” Carr said in his post-race press conference.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.