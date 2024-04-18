'It was the same colour as the road' - Harper, O'Connor crash into kerb at Tour of the Alps

By James Moultrie
published

Jayco AlUla rider forced to abandon as Australians duo go down in high-speed descent of Passo del Vetriolo

Chris Harper after his crash on stage 4 of Tour of the Alps
Chris Harper after his crash on stage 4 of Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Chris Harper (Jayco AlUla) both crashed at the same spot during the descent from the Passo del Vetriolo on stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps, with O'Connor blaming an unmarked kerb for the wrecks.

O'Connor told his soigneurs and race leader Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek) that he couldn't see the change between the road and kerb as "they were the same colour" on a high-speed bend.

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.