‘We’re not here to make everyone lunch’ - Ineos unfazed as Tobias Foss loses lead at Tour of the Alps

By James Moultrie
published

Norwegian limits losses with strong performance on brutally cold, wet day as Geraint Thomas drops out of GC contention

SCHWAZ AUSTRIA APRIL 17 Tobias Foss of Norway and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Leader Jersey leads the peloton during the 47th Tour of the Alps 2024 Stage 3 a 1248km stage from Schwaz to Schwaz on April 17 2024 in Schwaz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Before relenting the race lead after stage 3, Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) wore the green jersey en route to a third-place finish on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

After pacing all day on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps without reward, Ineos Grenadiers hatched a “creative” plan on the third day of racing to put Filippo Ganna in the break and force their GC rivals to chase. 

The day ultimately ended with race leader Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) losing the race lead, but the Norwegian showed great resolve to limit his losses to stage winner and new green jersey wearer Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek), with a 31-second deficit to make up on the final two stages. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.