British road championship course details revealed

Image 1 of 2 Map of the 2013 British Time Trial Championship course (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 2 The map of the 2013 British Road Race Championship course in Glasgow (Image credit: British Cycling)

British Cycling today announced the details of its national time trial and road race championships, set to take place from June 20 to June 23. The road race will test the proposed route for the 2014 Commonwealth Games and will consist of a 14km urban loop through the centre of Glasgow, while the time trial will take place in nearby East Ayrshire.

It will be the first time that a championship has taken place in an urban circuit, and the first time the time trial will take place in June. The race has historically taken place in September.

Both the men's and women's races will take place on June 23 starting at Glasgow Green. The course will run through the city centre, before heading to the west end of town and through Kelvingrove Park. The course will then circuit the west end before heading back towards the city centre and the finish at Glasgow Green.

The event is part of Glasgow's ramp up to hosting the Commonwealth Games. The city has already opened the new Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and will host the UCI junior world championships there in August.

British Cycling board member Alasdair Maclennan, said: "Glasgow was the strongest of a number of exciting bids for to host the 2013 National Road Race championship, further cementing its reputation as a major cycling city after last years Track World Cup and with the Junior Track World champs in August. We're certain that Glasgow will do a great job of delivering this, the latest major sporting event to be hosted in the city this year."

Scottish Cycling's chief executive, Craig Burn added, "I have no doubt that world class events taking place in Scotland will aid the development of cycling in this country by providing inspiration to our current riders, and encourage spectators all over Scotland to try their hand at this fantastic sport."