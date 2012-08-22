British mountain bike national calendar announced for 2013
Dates and venues selected for national series and championships
The Olympic mountain bike course of Hadleigh Farm will see racing action again next season. The venue will host the final round of the 2013 British Cross Country Series per the 2013 national calendar announced by British Cycling on its website this week.
Related Articles
The British Cross Country Series will feature five rounds in 2013 and will include races for amateurs and pros. All rounds are in process of getting UCI classification.
The season will open at the established venue of Sherwood Pines before visiting a new series venue in Cornwall. The next two rounds in Shropshire and Port Talbot are also familiar venues, and the series will finish off at Hadleigh Farm, just over one year after the Olympic Games race.
The British cross country national championships will be held in Cathkin Braes, Glasgow. That event will serve as a test event for the 2014 Commonwealth Games. The trails at this venue are under construction and should be completed later this year.
2013 British Cross Country Series
March 24: Round 1 - Sherwood Pines, Notts.
April 28: Round 2 - United Downs, Redruth, Cornwall
June 2: Round 3 - Hopton Woods, Shropshire
July 7: Round 4 - Margam Park, Port Talbot
August 18: Round 5 - Hadleigh Farm, Essex
2013 British Cross Country Championships
July 20-21: National Championships, Cathkin Braes, Glasgow
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy