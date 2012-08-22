British mountain bike national calendar announced for 2013

Image 1 of 3 Annie Last (Great Britain) races to a top 10 finish at the Olympic mountain bike race (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 3 British national team members help welcome the media and interested fans to the newly completed 2012 London Olympic Games mountain bike course in Hadleigh Park, Essex (Image credit: London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (LOCOG)) Image 3 of 3 Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Olympic mountain bike course of Hadleigh Farm will see racing action again next season. The venue will host the final round of the 2013 British Cross Country Series per the 2013 national calendar announced by British Cycling on its website this week.

The British Cross Country Series will feature five rounds in 2013 and will include races for amateurs and pros. All rounds are in process of getting UCI classification.

The season will open at the established venue of Sherwood Pines before visiting a new series venue in Cornwall. The next two rounds in Shropshire and Port Talbot are also familiar venues, and the series will finish off at Hadleigh Farm, just over one year after the Olympic Games race.

The British cross country national championships will be held in Cathkin Braes, Glasgow. That event will serve as a test event for the 2014 Commonwealth Games. The trails at this venue are under construction and should be completed later this year.

2013 British Cross Country Series

March 24: Round 1 - Sherwood Pines, Notts.

April 28: Round 2 - United Downs, Redruth, Cornwall

June 2: Round 3 - Hopton Woods, Shropshire

July 7: Round 4 - Margam Park, Port Talbot

August 18: Round 5 - Hadleigh Farm, Essex

2013 British Cross Country Championships

July 20-21: National Championships, Cathkin Braes, Glasgow