British junior time trial champion Aidan Worden dies after collision with car during training ride

'We are absolutely heartbroken' cycling community pays tribute to National Junior 25TT Champion

Aidan Worden
(Image credit: 360Cycling / Facebook)

The cycling community is mourning the loss of British national junior 25-mile time trial champion Aidan Worden, who died in an incident involving a collision with a vehicle while training on Saturday, February 1, in Darwen, Lancashire. Worden was 18 years old.

Worden was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency service's efforts to save him, according to a report in the Manchester Evening News

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.