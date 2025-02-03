British junior time trial champion Aidan Worden dies after collision with car during training ride

The cycling community is mourning the loss of British national junior 25-mile time trial champion Aidan Worden, who died in an incident involving a collision with a vehicle while training on Saturday, February 1, in Darwen, Lancashire. Worden was 18 years old.

Worden was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency service's efforts to save him, according to a report in the Manchester Evening News

According to the report, local authorities have launched an investigation into the collision, and specially trained officers are supporting Worden's family.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information with Matt Davidson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, saying "I am appealing for help from the public. If you witnessed this incident, have any dashcam/CCTV/doorbell footage, or any information that could assist us in our investigation, then please get in touch."

Worden, who was from Lancashire, was a BMX and road rider. He raced for 360Cycling for the previous three years. The team confirmed the tragic news of his death in a post on their social media channels.

Worden won the National Junior 25-mile Time Trial Championship in 2024, and he was the first-placed junior cyclist at the 62nd Eddie Soens Memorial race last year at Aintree.

The 360Cycling team's complete statement:

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It is with the deepest sadness that today we lost one of our young riders. At around 10:30 this morning, while on a training ride with his mates, "Aidan" had an accident which resulted in him losing his life.

"Aidan has been part of 360 for over 3 years, during that time he has developed as a person, man and rider to a level few of us ever achieve. He never judged anyone and always supported others, especially when it came to fixing our bikes.

"2024 saw some amazing rides from the boy that set out a clear example of what a young person can achieve with the right determination. He is the Current national 25TT Junior Champion and also enjoyed very much being 1st Junior in last years Eddie Soens.

"As his coach and as team-mates for the last 3 years, watching him grow, train and mentor others, we are absolutely heart broken. Our thoughts are very much with his beloved family that he leaves behind.

"RIP Aidan you will be very much missed and always in our hearts!"