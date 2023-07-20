British-based Fli Distribution ceases trading with immediate effect

British-based distributor FLI Distribution is to cease trading with immediate effect. The news was originally shared in a post by Cycling Industry News. Huddersfield-based FLi has been in business for 15 years and had enjoyed a long-standing relationship as the UK distributor and representative for KTM bikes, looking after the dealer network in the UK.

FLi and KTM actually parted ways earlier this year in April after a 10-year partnership. The news at the time was covered by BikeBiz. KTM is an Austrian-based brand that manufactures a range of bikes, with its road bikes even being ridden and raced on at the top level by B&B Hotels p/b KTM

A KTM Revelator Alto Team bike (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

A LinkedIn post made by FLi Distribution owner Colin Williams explained the circumstances surrounding the closure.

"Well it's public now. I wasn't sure when or if I should say something, so I've just not really said anything. Lots of emotions bouncing around.

"But that's it, FLi is done."

The statement went on to thank colleagues, before turning attention to Brexit, citing it as the main reason for the company's troubles, stating "If you voted for Brexit, please realise this is 90% because of your decision back in 2016."

Although it may feel as though the effects of the COVID years are receding into the distance, the landscape for British brands and distributors is still a challenging one. Long-standing British retailer Planet X appeared on the brink of administration in early June. That news followed the demise of Moore Large in late March, another long-standing British Distributor. As recently as yesterday, two trustees were appointed at VanMoof after the dutch eBike brand declared bankruptcy, despite securing over £100m in investment in late 2021.