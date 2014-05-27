Brian Holm charged with sex offence

Former pro Brian Holm is currently a directeur sportif for Omega Pharma-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Former cyclist Brian Holm has been charged by Danish police over a sex offence with an underage girl, Ekstra Bladet has reported. The investigation is in its early stages and Holm has not been arrested, however he denies the charges.

Holm had been protected by a media blackout, but rumours start appearing in the Danish press yesterday. Today, the former rider decided to hold a press conference.

“I'm standing up here now. For I will not go and play hide and seek. I will not play invisible for months,” an emotional Holm told the press. “It's a shitty situation, but I feel better already now.”

Holm's lawyer confirmed that he had denied the charges when questioned by police.