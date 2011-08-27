Breschel still unsure of riding Worlds

Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel's chances of winning a medal at the upcoming world championships in Copenhagen, or of even taking part, dropped dramatically after his crash in the sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Rabobank rider has broken two fingers on his right hand and may yet require surgery.

The Dane crashed in the neutralized zone of the stage, breaking the fingers and bruising his chest and knees. “I am very hurt. My whole body has taken a beating,” he told dr.dk. “I have seven stitches in my chin, and headaches - and then there's hand.”

Breschel was scheduled to undergo surgery on the hand on Friday, but the fingers were too swollen. He now hopes to avoid an operation.

Rabobank reported that doctors decided that he should rest the hand for a week, and then they will decide whether to operate. “I hope they just need to keep quiet – you don't use the hands so much when you ride, so maybe I can ride soon. But the fingers are well and truly crushed,” Breschel said.

Breschel had already been named as captain for the Danish team in the world championships in his homeland, but he admitted that his chances of lining up on September 25 are not good.

“It looks a little bleak in terms of being 100 percent in top form, which you must be to win, so it does not look too good. But I have to take it day by day now and see how far I get. The worst thing is starting to train again and push your body.”