Breschel looks to become top Denmark Tour stage winner

Image 1 of 4 Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 4 Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Matti Breschel (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Matti Breschel of Saxo-Tinkoff is looking to win a stage at this year's Tour of Denmark to take the title of all-time stage winner for his home national Tour. The Dane can currently boast of five stage wins, as can two other riders. But as neither of the others is still active, he has a chance to claim the title.

The 28-year-old won stages in 2010, 2009 and 2007, plus two stages in 2008. The other two riders with five victories are Jesper Skibby and Nicola Minali.

“My goal is to win a stage. So I see how it looks before the time trial,” he told the Ritzau news agency. The time trial is a half stage on Saturday afternoon.

“I look forward to the Vejle stage (on Friday). The stage in Odsherred Saturday morning must not be underestimated. It will be a really tough stage.”

Breschel has worn the leader's jersey in the race for a total of 10 days over the years, and finished third overall in 2007. Although he has often tried to win the race, it seems as if he will again not have the chance this year. The race is always so close, that the 21 seconds he lost on the first stage may well mean he is already out of contention.

He has struggled over the last few years to regain his earlier good form. After riding for CSC from 2005 to 2010, he joined Rabobank in 2011 for two years. However, knee problems prevented him from doing much of anything in 2011, and he won only a stage at the Tour of Burgos the following year. This year he returned to Saxo-Tinkoff but is still trying to find his best form.