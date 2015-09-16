Breschel joins Cannondale-Garmin in 2016

Image 1 of 5 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 5 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) won stage 3 at Tour of Denmark Image 3 of 5 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The 2010 World Championships podium (l-to-r): Matti Breschel (Denmark), Thor Hushovd (Norway) and Allan Davis (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Cannondale-Garmin announced Wednesday that they have signed Danish rider Matti Breschel for the 2016 season. The 31-year-old will finish this season with Tinkoff-Saxo, a team he has been a part of for nine of the last 11 years under their various title sponsors and management changes.

“I am very excited to join Cannondale-Garmin in 2016,” Breschel said in a team press release. “I have a lot of respect for Jonathan Vaughters and his vision and I know many of the riders and directors.

“It is a great group of guys. I’m looking forward to the cobbled Classics and hope to achieve a result for myself there and also hope to help the team achieve great performances and victories.”

Breschel’s top career performances include a bronze medal at the World Championships in Varese, Italy, in 2008 and a silver medal at the event in Geelong, Australia, in 2010. He will compete for Denmark again at the upcoming World Championships in Richmond.

He has also finished in the top 10 at the Tour of Flanders, won Dwars door Vlaanderen, has placed in the top 10 at E3 Harelbeke and Vattenfall Classics, and has won a stage of the Vuelta a Espana, and two stages and the points jersey at Danmark Rundt.

“Matti is a huge talent,” said Vaughters, CEO of Slipstream Sports and Cannondale-Garmin. “He will lend Classics horsepower and all around experience to a young team, and is capable of great results himself. I think its possible his talent has been underestimated in the past and that is something we are looking to change. We are very excited to add him to our roster.”