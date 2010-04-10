Breschel content at Saxo Bank

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) rides towards his teammates (Image credit: Richard Tyler)

One day before racing Paris-Roubaix, Danish champion Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) was distracted by the ongoing speculation about his team affiliation in the future.

The Rabobank team was said to be interested in signing Danish champion; however, Breschel said a move from his current team, Saxo Bank, was unlikely. "Saxo is the best team for me right now," he said. "If the team remains competitive, there's no reason to move," Breschel said Cyclingnews.

A spokesperson from the Rabobank team declined said the team did not want to comment on rumours about negotiations.

Rolf Sörensen, manager of the Danish champion, explained that it isn't just Rabobank which is interested in Breschel. "Almost every team is interested now. Teams like Quick Step and Radioshack would be good for him as they have a team that's built for the Spring Classics," he said to Cyclingnews. "Quick Step showed its interest many years ago."

Saxo Bank's Manager Bjarne Riis is seeking new sponsorship to replace Saxo Bank after 2010.

"If Bjarne Riis doesn't find a new sponsor, then we'll have to look elsewhere. It's up to Matti to decide whether he wants to be the sole leader in a team or share the leadership like he's doing now with (Fabian) Cancellara. He can do both as he's a guy who's capable of dealing with pressure."

"There's time for us to wait on Riis, but we should know where Breschel's future lies by the end of May, maybe June," said Sörensen.

If Breschel pulls off more stellar performances - like he did during the Spring Classics - he'll be worth that much more in the transfer marketplace in the coming months.