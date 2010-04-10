Rabobank interested in signing Breschel

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) is said to be the desired new team leader for Rabobank. If the Danish champion joins the Dutch team, he would replace the team's current spearhead, Belgian Nick Nuyens. The latter is in the last year of his contract but failed to leave an impression during his two-year spell at Rabobank. Breschel, on the other hand, stepped forward as a spring classics specialist this season by winning Dwars door Vlaanderen and impressing during Gent-Wevelgem and the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Despite his tender age the Dane is one of cycling's rising stars. Back in 2006 a hard crash with Robbie McEwen during the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen set him back, but two years ago the 25 year-old Dane featured on the podium of the world championships in Varese where he grabbed the bronze medal.

Like Heinrich Haussler last year, Breschel is the revelation of this year's spring classics season. The Danish champion impressed on the cobbled classics as he seemed to be a match for protagonists Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara on the climbs and the pavé sectors. Breschel scored his first major classics win in Dwars door Vlaanderen after completing a 23 kilometre long solo. The Dane also seemed to be the strongest man in Gent-Wevelgem before being thrown out of the leader's group deep into the finale with a flat. More bad luck struck the Danish champion during the Ronde van Vlaanderen where a miserable double bike switch cost him his place in the first peloton.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf claims that Rabobank has been tracking Breschel over the past 18 months. The Dutch team is said to have contacted Bristle's manager Rolf Sörensen to show that they're still more than interested in signing the Danish champion for the 2011 season. Breschel has been riding for Bjarne Riis' teams since 2005 but has apparently not yet extended his contract with the team, which at the moment does not have a sponsor for the coming season.

On Sunday Breschel will be supporting Fabian Cancellara for the Saxo Bank team in Paris-Roubaix.