Breschel waiting on contract for next year

Image 1 of 2 Danish champion Matti Breschel wins the Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel is one of the favourites for the Tour of Flanders but has not yet signed a new contract with Saxo Bank. Even if Bjarne Riis finds a new sponsor for 2011 after Saxo Bank pulls out, the Dane is still not sure whether he would like to stay with the team.

Breschel claims he signed contract extensions “too early”, telling Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, “so this time I am going to gamble and wait.”

Saxo Bank has announced that it will end its sponsorship of the ProTour team as of this year. Breschel indicated that he very much hopes team owner Bjarne Riis finds a new sponsor to continue the team; even if a new sponsor is found, Breschel might not be part of the team in the future, however.

The 25-year-old has had increasing freedom at some races, including the Spring Classics, winning Dwars door Vlaanderen last month. He has Fabian Cancellara as a teammate and team leader, however, which obviously limits the number of opportunities the young sprinter is likely to receive.

That could mean a change of squads, although Breschel wasn't revealing much on the subjec. “I feel good where I am, but I would consider looking for a leadership role somewhere else,” he said.