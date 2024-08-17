Brandon McNulty follows compatriot Sepp Kuss’ wheeltracks into leader’s jersey at Vuelta a España

By
published

‘I’m always motivated whenever there’s a time trial, especially when there’s a jersey at stake’

Team UAE's Brandon McNulty waves from the podium, wearing the red jersey of the general ranking leader after winning the stage 1 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 12 km time-trial race from Lisbon to Oeiras, on August 17, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
Stage 1 winner Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) wears the first red leader's jersey of the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2024 Vuelta a España stage 1 winner Brandon McNulty, one thing always counts in a bike race, no matter what: if it’s a time trial, he’s extra-motivated, and on Saturday in Lisbon, that inner drive was maybe what mattered the most when it came to conquering the Vuelta's opening TT and taking his first ever Grand Tour leader’s jersey to boot.

There were only two seconds in it on the results sheet but the UAE Team Emirates racer nonetheless had what it takes to roar home in first place on the 12-kilometre opening TT course, narrowly ahead of the surprise provisional leader Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) and a key pre-stage favourite, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.